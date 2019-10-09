Letter: A preacher or a politician?

A preacher or a politician?
Robert Jeffress, big right-wing pastor of a megachurch from Dallas, brags on Donald Trump, calling him the most pro-life, pro-religious, pro-Israel, pro-conservative judiciary president we’ve ever had.
I wonder where he got his information.
He stated that if the left gains control of the country again our nation is finished. He also stated he had no doubt they would go after and target Christians. I’m not sure what he means by that. Jeffress said, “Apparently the god they worship is the pagan god from the Old Testament, Moloch who allowed child sacrifices ... I think the god they are worshiping is the god of their own imagination.”
I hate to disappoint Mr. Jeffress but his passing judgment on Democrats, or the left, as he called them, is in God’s hands, not his. From reading his comments in an interview, it’s clear he feels that if you are a Democrat you can’t be a Christian.
No one said Mr. Jeffress couldn’t like Donald Trump but he doesn’t have to insult and demean the rest of us. I believe that’s free will, his choice. And I’m happy for him.
I will be the bigger man on this one and just say I believe there are good Christians in both parties. And maybe he should keep his big bucks and political statements to his conservative friends.
Mr. Jeffress, you have a good client to work with in Donald Trump. Maybe you could help him see the evil in his ways.
— Ken Schuler, Gladewater