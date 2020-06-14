Letter: A 'progressive' environment?

A ‘progressive’ environment?
Mr. McAlister’s suggestion that the reason Officer Chauvin acted as he has was because he was in an environment dominated by political progressives is disingenuous (Saturday Forum, June 6). In fact, during a Trump rally in October in Minneapolis, there were many area police officers standing next to the president in “Cops for Trump” T-shirts, and dozens of Minneapolis Police Federation members stood on stage with the president. Chauvin hardly worked in an environment of progressives.
Amy Klobuchar didn’t prosecute him during her tenure because at the time it was common practice to allow a grand jury to decide whether to prosecute. After she left office, the grand jury, not Klobuchar, decided not to prosecute Chauvin. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has officially stated Klobuchar had “no involvement” in the decision not to charge Chauvin in the shooting.
Protest records from dozens of cities show there is little to no evidence of Antifa involvement at these protests, despite President Trump’s attempt to divert attention to get people such as Mr. McAlister riled up.
To add insult to injury, Mr. McAlister’s criticism of a fundamental right of protest and advising our youth to remain silent and accept the status quo only shows he and the fringe right advocates silence, giving permission for that status quo, a direct cause of the racial problem in our society.
Mr. McAlister is a symptom of that disease.
— Raymond Richards, Karnack