Letter: A real comparison

A real comparison
See, it’s not that hard ...
“…pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, small-government, strong-defense and a national-anthem-standing conservative.”
“I also believe that black lives matter, that the Dreamers deserve a path to citizenship, that diversity and inclusion are essential to our national success, that education is the great equalizer, that climate change is real and that the First Amendment is the cornerstone of our democracy.” Admiral McRaven, Wall Street Journal, Oct. 20.
Clearly, very few people agree on every issue. All of us have some opinions that overlap both parties. Candidates should be expected to clearly state where they stand and let voters decide on issues most important to them.
We would love for the News Journal to publish a real comparison of the positions of Louie Gohmert and Hank Gilbert. Let us hear their honest positions on policy issues.
— Susie Evers, Carthage