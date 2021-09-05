Letter: A real conservative

A real conservative
In reference to Commissioner Darryl Primo’s op-ed in Wednesday’s paper: Thank you for voting no to the county budget.
Let me quote part of your column:
“Consider this: It is reported that over the past decade, years 2010-2020, Gregg County’s population increased 2% — a whopping 2,500 people ... in 10 years! Yet, total county spending has grown during the same period from about $45 million per year to about $62.5 million per year — a growth of about 72%.
“That’s right — population growth 2%, county spending up 72% ....The point here is raising taxes and increasing the costs and size of government in a slow growth county is a loser’s game — and the people deserve better than this.’
Yes, I quoted Primo. I wanted to be sure for you to see it as it is by definition the results of my favorite saying, “The biggest financial problem we have (the U.S.), is that we have been in business for over 200 years and the governments have all brought us here.”
Primo has fought this type spending since he has been in office.
Some of you other county commissioners and county judge should be considering this.
Thank you Darryl Primo, a real conservative.
— Joel Franklin, Avinger