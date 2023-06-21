Letter: A record to stand on

A record to stand on
Jim Ross Lightfoot is jumping off the Trump ship (Forum page, June 16). He wants him to play nice.
I do agree with him that Trump alienates many voters. That’s nothing new with Trump and is likely why he lost Arizona in the last election.
But we must remember, he was the president and does have a record to stand on — far better than the “guy” running things now. That record tells us that we can expect a Trump administration to plug our porous southern border; become an oil exporter instead of an importer; and build up our military and stand up to China and other rogue regimes. He will also stand up for working Americans without prejudice.
So Mr. Lightfoot can jump off head first, for all I care. But there is an old saying, “Look before you leap.” There will be no lifeboat or lifeguard coming to the rescue. In two-and-a-half years, Biden has given us record illegal migration along with the massive amounts of fentanyl getting into our nation. Inflation is still hurting every one of us.
Trump is not a perfect person; no one on Earth is. But we need change in Washington, D.C., and Trump can do that.
— Gerald Green, Longview