Letter: A return to writing about injustice

Writing about injustice
”I mentioned the incident in class, and Mrs. Craddock again pushed me to write a column. So, I did. Before it published, she warned me not everyone would like my column, and she was right.”
Regarding Jack Stallard’s “The right time for controversy” column, I concur. It is now the right time for controversy; respectful yet, unabashed or ashamed.
After a two year stint, I’d stopped writing as an LNJ blogger because I’d reached a point where my spiritual and professional life experiences, along with the myriad social injustices pertaining to race matters occurring in the U S of A to ethnic Black men, women and even children, vexed and scorched my soul, beyond anything writing or blogging would ever be able to salve.
And, I’m still not sure that I should ever publish again. But, starting today I do intend to resume my writing and observation of things, as I see them.
My previously published writings as an LNJ blogger “Only Son,” was of an entirely different campaign: the pain and rage of INJUSTICE.
Unfortunately, I’ll have no lack of source material.
Gratitude to Dorothy “Dot” Horne for encouragement to resume my published writing endeavor. Thanks to you also, Jack.
— John Smith IV