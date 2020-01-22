Letter: A ridiculous comparison

A ridiculous comparison
I find the comparison between President Trump and President Truman ridiculous (letters, Thursday). Comparing them is like comparing a damp bottle rocket to an X-15.
Truman became president after FDR’s death and made many hard decisions to help end World War II. He guided the U.S. through the Korean conflict. He is considered one of the great or near-great presidents, while Trump is the worst of the worst.
Truman was a man of great character, honesty and integrity while Trump would need to have an aide explain what those words meant. Truman had one major firing of General MacArthur, who wanted to expand the Korean conflict into an all-out war with Russia. Trump has fired so many for such trivial reasons that we can’t keep up with the list.
Although I couldn’t find any reference of a young girl running through the streets of Japan with clothes on fire, there is a famous picture of the “Napalm Girl” from the Vietnam War that was published June 8, 1972.
— Howard Nylund, Longview