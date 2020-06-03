Letter: A rock and a hard place

A rock and a hard place
Federal District Court Judge Emmett Sullivan has found himself between a rock and a hard place. To say the least, he is conflicted.
Now that the Justice Department has dropped charges against Gen. Michael Flynn, Sullivan has invited friend of the court briefs to be filed on the issue. This is unusual since, according to Flynn’s lawyers, he has ruled on 24 earlier occasions in this trial they were not allowed. On those occasions it was assumed the briefs would be beneficial to Flynn. Certainly this time they will be prejudicial to him.
Sullivan has verbally chastised Flynn during this trial for saying untruthfully that the FBI has not been honest and above board with him and that they went as far as to threaten taking his son to court if he did not confess to lying under oath.
With the May 6 release of FBI documents concerning the case made against Flynn, it’s clear and in black white that everything Flynn has claimed about the FBI is true. What more does this judge need? Yes, Flynn did plead guilty. What father wouldn’t, to protect his son? If not for a great American (Sidney Powell) coming to his rescue and convincing him to recant his guilty plea, this great injustice would have been allowed.
