Letter: A second chance

A second chance
Many people exchange Christmas gifts, a custom reminiscent of the Three Wise Men making their journey bringing gifts to the infant baby Jesus.
The gifts remind us that He gave us the gift of eternal salvation. Are each of us worth it? I say “yes.”
Another custom is New Year’s resolutions. Some people choose weight loss or other things. I believe in second chances at redemption and believe nearly everyone wants that precious gift, whether they say it aloud or not.
Past memories may be buried because the person wants to change for the better and “turn over a new leaf” and start fresh. Is that attainable? I’d hope so. Recently, I was in a local hospital. I did a self-evaluation of my life and heard people citing good memories, yet blotted-out bad memories. My treatment combined with support of my distant cousin Carole keeps my head on straight.
I’m hoping for a fresh second chance at life every day with her support — and others. Courage is sometimes hard to muster. Compassion is also difficult, but equally needed. The brain is a delicate thing and sometimes people drift. I’d like a gift of a tranquil (real) life again.
— James A. Marples, Longview