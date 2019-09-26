You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Letter: A shift in what's tolerated

A shift in what’s tolerated

This is in reference to columnist Walter Williams’ article, “Criminologists mislead us with their liberal bias,” (Opinion, Sept. 17). I have always appreciated and looked forward to his straight shooting, letting it hit any guilty party.

His last statement reads: “Find a 70-, 80- or 90-year-old person and ask him whether today’s conduct among black youth would have been tolerated yesteryear. I guarantee you that ‘no’ will be their answer.”

I believe the same is true of white people (of which I am one) or those of any other color or culture. Further, I firmly believe the lack of knowing and honoring the promises and precepts of our creator is a major contributing factor. I in no way discount many other contributions to this dilemma, such as single-parent homes, lack of education, slavery and other unfair judgments and treatments.

— Betty Fulford, Athens

Today's Bible verse

“The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. Instead he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.”

2 Peter 3:9

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Upcoming Events

Featured Businesses

Find a local business