Letter: A shift in what's tolerated

A shift in what’s tolerated
This is in reference to columnist Walter Williams’ article, “Criminologists mislead us with their liberal bias,” (Opinion, Sept. 17). I have always appreciated and looked forward to his straight shooting, letting it hit any guilty party.
His last statement reads: “Find a 70-, 80- or 90-year-old person and ask him whether today’s conduct among black youth would have been tolerated yesteryear. I guarantee you that ‘no’ will be their answer.”
I believe the same is true of white people (of which I am one) or those of any other color or culture. Further, I firmly believe the lack of knowing and honoring the promises and precepts of our creator is a major contributing factor. I in no way discount many other contributions to this dilemma, such as single-parent homes, lack of education, slavery and other unfair judgments and treatments.
— Betty Fulford, Athens