Letter: A simple question

A simple question
I was born in 1961. Typical childhood of the era: played, had fistfights, went to school, got paddled (once) for being a fool. Dad worked, mom would also work and reared the kids. Started shooting a .22-caliber rifle at 10 or 11, then a .410 shotgun. Most all of us boys had a Buck lock blade either in our pocket or strapped to our belt. We even had a smoking and dipping area for students. Carried either a small caliber rifle or shotgun in my truck behind the seat, or in the rear window gun rack during and at high school and would spend weekends in the woods with a friend or two camping and hunting our dinner and parents never worried about us committing nefarious acts with our weapons.
Mass shootings were an abomination and rare, extremely rare. We had our drinkers, dope fiends, thieves and such but gun violence involving deaths was something that just wasn’t around to any significant degree.
My question is simple: Why could kids of my era be armed and not turn into killers? Was it God in society, no psychotropic drugs being prescribed to children willy-nilly, no internet, decent programming on the T.V., a strong family unit with discipline, or something I’m missing?
— Amos Snow III, Longview