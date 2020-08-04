Letter: A song to feel better

A song to feel better
A friend of mine, recently sent me a text saying this is sad time for America. I could feel the heartbreak she was feeling in her words. I know many of us feel this same sadness within ourselves.
Being a senior citizen, I felt this same sadness for our country during the 1960s. Then, in 1968, a great American composer (Sly Stone) came out with a feel-good song called, “Everyday People.”
I think that song went a long way in helping heal our nation at that time. I sent my friend a YouTube video of the song being performed. It instantly helped to cheer my friend up. All of us could use some cheering up right about now. Perhaps, if each of us took a few minutes of our time to listen to the song again — or for many the first time — we too would feel better about each other.
— Gerald Green, Longview