Letter: A spiritual war on the virus

A spiritual war on the virus
The headline (Feb. 27) read: “Repent and believe in the Gospel.” In the picture below were people receiving the Ash Wednesday blessing and beginning a spiritual pilgrimage to Easter. I pray that many will call on God to do a miracle in the lives of people around the world that Christ’s name might be glorified.
At the same time as people were receiving the ashes, I saw President Trump choose a spiritual man of God, Vice President Mike Pence, to lead the war against the coronavirus. I thought to myself and prayed to God, “It’s the perfect time for a miracle, Father. It is the perfect season for your people to pray, even fast and pray, for a miracle that will glorify you throughout the world.”
I believe Trump chose Pence because doctors don’t know what caused this virus. There will be no vaccine for months. All of Sen. Schumer’s money cannot stop the spread of the virus. All the “gloom and doom” of the press will not rally one person to God who alone can prevail.
Please pray with me that God would be glorified in stopping the virus and that men would be saved upon seeing the power of our God at work during this season. Surely, God will intercede in this season of Christ’s glory.
— Robert Bauman, Longview