Letter: A state religion

A state religion
Do you know what the difference is between a “religious state” and a “state religion?” In a religious state, the religion has no ongoing control over the state nor the state over the religion.
America was founded on a consensus around God, the Father of us all (Acts 17:24-28) for our law, and our Judeo-Christian ethics for societal norms. It really is the principle of “render unto Caesar … render unto God.” (Luke 20:25).
What is going on in America today is the formation of a state religion aimed, through the Green religion, at a totalitarian state. To understand it, you really have to understand “constructivism” or “scientism” — “embedding a false theory of science and rationality in which reason [and tradition/morality are] abused…” in order to “build a new [Green] world, new [DEI] morality, even a new purified language, from itself alone.” (The Fatal Conceit, Hayek)
So the elite of the society govern us into a Green paradise by dividing us and then “picking off” enemies of the state (“MAGA” conservatives, Jan 6’ers, whistleblowers), of the religion (Christians, Jews), and of the economy (capitalists, elderly, sick).
My view: It’ll either be Trump or the tribulation.
— Robert Bauman, Longivew