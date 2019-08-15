Letter: A strong Christian?

A strong Christian?
Asked recently about his tax returns, President Trump started his same old line of B.S.: He is constantly being audited for some reason, he doesn’t know why. He thought it may be because he’s such a strong Christian. What? Really? I don’t like arguing about who is nor is not a Christian, but I’m pretty sure he doesn’t know the definition of the word.
Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress, a lifetime supporter of Donald Trump, is claiming the Democratic Party is a “Godless” organization. I wonder where he got his information. Is he letting his politics speak or what? Jeffress says he warned evangelicals at a conference in D.C. not to be “fooled” when Democratic 2020 presidential candidates talk about their faith.
He almost makes it sound like there is not enough faith to go around. Or is it that he thinks Democrats don’t have any faith? I didn’t think pastors were supposed to pick and choose who has faith. Could the truth be he’s a little biased because he is a Republican? Surely this good evangelical Christian preacher wouldn’t say that, because you are a Democrat, you have no faith?
Maybe he should stick to preaching and keep his politics private. Maybe he got his information from his friend Donald. We know what a good Christian man he is because he has told us.
— Ken Schuler, Gladewater