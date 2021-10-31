Letter: A threat to journalism

A threat to journalism
Now the U.S. is appealing the British court decision not to extradite Julian Assange to the U.S. to be tried on espionage charges. Now what is Assange’s crime? Basically, it boils down to Assange exposed U.S. war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the U.S. did not want this information made public.
Julian Assange is a true whistleblower, unlike the celebrated Facebook so-called whistleblower, Frances Haugen. True whistleblowers such as Assange, Snowden and lately Daniel Hale are sent to prison if they do not flee to exile. So we have another liberty lost, the freedom of the press. Like the frog slowly boiled to death without having awareness of his fate as the heat is increased, our freedoms disappear.
If the U.S. government gets its way and sentences Assange to 175 years in a maximum security prison, that is a death sentence with a chilling effect on any future whistleblowers.
But where is the U.S. media on this threat to journalism? They are either ignoring it or printing the U.S. government’s talking points.
The U.S. media serves the state and the endless wars and opposes anything that might give alternative voice a platform. It is truly 1984.
— Jerry King, Longview