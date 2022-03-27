Letter: A trip to Shelbyville

A trip to Shelbyville
A few days ago, I felt a touch of spring-like energy and decided I would drive 75 miles southeast of Longview to attend a regular meeting of Sam Houston Masonic Lodge No. 32 in Shelbyville, which was chartered in 1848.
Years ago, I didn’t know where Shelbyville was. My old job of ferrying railroaders to trains taught me the countryside. Shelbyville is about 7 miles southeast of Center, and if you mentally draw a line straight south of Waskom, you get the rough gist of Shelbyville’s location.
I found it interesting that Shelbyville was originally named “Nashville” due to an influx of early settlers from Nashville, Tennessee. It was due to be the county seat of Shelby County; but in the darkness of night, the “county seal” was stolen and taken to the town of Center, where the courthouse was established and remains to this day.
Before the meeting at the Masonic lodge, I stopped at a nice convenience store. Shelbyville is unincorporated but has a population of about 200. Ironically, as I drove the curve into the village, the car radio played Gene Autry’s “Back In The Saddle Again.”
— James A. Marples, Longview