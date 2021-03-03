Letter: A true restaurateur

A true restaurateur
In reading your article on restaurateur Gonzalo Hernandez (March 2):
After coming to Longview from Austin in 1978, my wife Ava and I were at a loss to find good Austin-style Mexican food. That problem was solved in 1979 when Gonzalo’s opened.
Through the years until its closing in 2018, Gonzalo’s was our go-to restaurant usually for Sunday dinner or take out before a UT game. As all things change, the closing of Gonzalo’s in 2018 left a real void.
Gonzalo Hernandez was a true entrepreneur, restaurateur and a good friend.
Rest in peace!
— Jack Welge, Longview