Letter: A wall can stop the virus

A wall can stop the virus
I’m very glad President Trump has fought long and hard for a secure southern border. (the wall). That is because if the worldwide virus that has killed so many Chinese citizens gains a foothold south of us, then we have no protection at all.
It could still happen though.
It’s time to stop the partisan resistance against building the wall, and also for eliminating ICE. Failing to protect American citizens is not an option. We need to know our Southern border is safe, from all possible threats.
— Gerald Green, Longview