Letter: Abortions will continue

Abortions will continue
No matter what the Supreme Court rules on abortion, it will not go away because the majority of Republicans refuse, as policy, to do what is necessary to make abortion rare. Pro-life Catholics see this reality (news story, Saturday). Madison Chastain notes the lack of sex education, inadequate health care, workplace inequities and criminalizing abortions. Chastain continues, “Making abortion illegal before addressing these injustices is going to kill women, because women will continue to have abortions, secretively and unsafely.”
Jesuit Priest Sam Sawyer wrote “The pro-life movement’s political allies have gutted social safety net programs that would make it easier for women to carry pregnancies to term.” He continues that the “pro-life movement and its political alliances are perceived as a threat ... to women’s health and economic security.” Rightly so.
Republican policies fight lower costs for education, adequate wages and health care as a right. That costs money. Higher profits and lower expenses (low wages and more hours for work) is Republican policy. A socially sufficient number of effective child rearing families will not exist with Republican policies. Watch the Texas Child Protection count.
Expect no extensive prosecution and massive jailing of aborting women or their physicians. Abortions will continue.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview