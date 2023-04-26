Letter: Abortions will continue

Abortions will continue
Abortions will continue. Unaffordability is the main reason. When there is no ample-paying job, with affordable shelter, food, clothing, health care, transportation and education, no children will be had.
Why bring them into the world when children can not be taken care of, with no rearing for their future success, and when prospective parents cannot support themselves? Our country will not pay the piper to have an across-the-board large number of effective and capable parents — the requirement to have children.
Medically sound abortions will not go away. When there is no medical chance for a pregnancy to go to healthy birth, it will not. No delusion will change this fact. Taking a chance on losing the life of the mother, or her ability to have future children in those situations will not be tolerated, especially by the few who want and can take care of children.
Abortion pills will still be used. The many ways to safely and privately obtain them will continue, no matter what law to the contrary.
Laws prohibiting abortion are futile, and not sound public policy, especially in the light of the foregoing realities. For the foregoing reasons, abortions will continue.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview