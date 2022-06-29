Letter: About the slapper

About the slapper
Mr. Johnny Norwood (letter, Sunday) maybe God should be talking to Trumper instead of Slapper. Trump cheated on all his wives. The last one hasn't divorced him yet. Trump lied over 30,000 times during his term as president, which was explained away as alternative facts. Trump is overtly racist, which God tells Slapper that he created all races. To top it all off, Trump tried to instigate a coup to overthrow an election, which is currently being investigated.
Trumper, if you had an uncle Donald in your family that did all these things, you probably wouldn't allow him in your house ... or would you? I think Slapper was talking to the wrong God.
— Roland Lampin, Beckville