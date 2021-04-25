Letter: About time for change

About time for change
I support Tiffany Angus for Longview ISD school board Place 3 because she is qualified, results-driven and trustworthy.
Tiffany has been actively attending board meetings, charter partners and community meetings since 2008. She has been a leader on several committees and boards in the community and schools getting to know teachers, students and parents and their concerns.
Tiffany has prepared for this position and is asking questions important to our school, students, teachers and taxpayers. Questions such as: If the community was not on board for the charter partners, why were they approved? The community has been vocal about wanting a full-time leader, so why don’t we have one after almost a decade of Dr. Wilcox working part-time with five assistant superintendents? Why does a school district of this size offer no traditional kindergarten? Why do we pay more than the state average for our district administration, but less than the state average for our teachers?
Tiffany is willing and has background knowledge to ask the questions that need to be answered to better our district. It’s about time for change. Tiffany is the best candidate. She will give the time needed to do this important job.
— Brenda Sexton, Longview