Letter: Accept our responsibility

Accept our responsibility
I read Mr. Green’s letter and the editor’s note (Jan. 24) with interest. In four years, I may not be here. I am elderly and none of us knows the date of our departure from this earth.
It is, however, with a great deal of sadness that I am leaving this world in far worse shape than I found it.
First, I don’t agree that the federal government has the right to make an edict to our local school systems. Yes, we need a state board of education. But our local elected school boards must provide the value systems that are representative of local values. And none should ever go against the Constitution.
A man is a man and a woman is a woman. There should always be a difference in athletics — in bathrooms — and in locker rooms and in other subjects as required by common sense and the holy Bible.
As I continue on my way in confessions about leaving America in worse shape, I approached the abortion issue. Since Roe v. Wade, between 65 to 70 millions babies have been murdered in and out of the womb. I have sat in silence and sin speaking no objections. When one knows of evil and does nothing about that evil, they are responsible for that evil more so than the one that has-committed that evil.
Billy Graham said, “Society is made up of individuals. If we have social injustice, we’re the ones who are wrong. We’re part of it.” Let’s accept our responsibility and do something about it.
— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger