Letter: Accepting reality

Accepting reality
Food lines, families starving and at least 22 million Americans out of work. And that’s just workers drawing unemployment benefits. The real number is much higher.
A quarter-million Americans have died from COVID-19, and again that number is probably low thanks to Republicans that still run a few states cooking the books. The economy on life support that consists of Federal Reserve cheerleaders, economists, the business community, Wall Street, but no fiscal assistance, much less subsistence because of a defective Republican mindset that says we can’t afford it now that Democrats are in charge.
Oh, my, my, oh, hell yes, we gonna go put on that dancing dress. And we’re still talking about the election. Just how deluded and detached can you be, Mr. Grider? Just how disgusting can it get, Mr. Green? I know you’re upset, hurting and feeling betrayed by your very stable genius. But sooner or later you have to accept reality or else people will think you are crazy, communist or both.
I mean even white nationalists lay out their disgusting opinions without trapping themselves in their own lies. Have a little respect for starters. But you can’t because then you have nothing to say at all.
— Art Strange, Longview