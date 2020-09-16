Letter: Accident waiting to happen

Accident waiting to happen
When will the Longview Police Department actually monitor the right turn lane off the loop to Bill Owens?
It is supposed to be a stop and check traffic on a red light — except, apparently for those people who make a left turn after the turn on Bill Owens into the gas station or the apartments or later. An accident will happen because of these impatient morons.
There should at least be a stop and go light or at minimum a speed bump to slow the evaders down and with luck wreck their car suspension.
— Ian Murdoch, Longview