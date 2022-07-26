Letter: Acoustics question

Acoustics question
Been reading the back and forth on the proposed amphitheater. Being that I’m just a dumb ol’ Texan, has anyone thought through the noise pollution level associated with the location?
Interstate 20 is pretty dang close. Now hearing a 600-horse power big rig and especially a straight piped Harley doing 75 mph on I-20 is music to my ears, but others might be trying to listen to the music there at the outdoor venue.
I’ve been to amphitheaters all over the country, and 100 percent of the time, they are located in areas with a background noise level at or near zero.
Lot of money involved, and it would be terrible to waste it on an acoustical flop.
— Amos Snow, Longview