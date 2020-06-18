Letter: Actively turn from racism

Actively turn from racism
Like much of the South, East Texas has a long history of racism and lynching. It is time to let go of the racism. I know most of you will deny that you are racist, but your silence and inaction speak for you. You are indifferent to the struggles of minorities and it shows.
Confederate battle flags fly on T-shirts, trucks, and houses. The symbol that once marched in front of soldiers fighting for the right to enslave black people can be found across East Texas. Glorifying a group that believed in the degradation and enslavement of human beings is immoral. If you are not actively turning away from the symbols and values of the Confederacy, then you are supporting a culture of racism and inequality.
Tyler has named two public high schools after leaders of the Confederacy. When given the opportunity two years ago to change the schools’ names, to turn away from a legacy of violence and human trafficking, Tyler chose not to. It was going to be too much effort to change. Instead, Tylerites chose to turn their backs on black citizens and use their schools as symbols of oppression rather than inspiration.
Recent events spotlight many injustices inherent in the culture of East Texas. It is time to actively turn away from racism to embrace unity and equality. Demand the removal of Confederate symbols from this community and its schools. Ask friends and family to remove Confederate symbols from their bodies, front yards and cars. This is the first step on the road to a culture of equality for all East Texans. Do your part to start the change.
— Stacey Allen, Flint