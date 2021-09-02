Letter: Addicted to war

Addicted to war
Last week, the prime minister of Israel visited President Biden. We can be almost certain the purpose of the visit was to advocate for either green lighting an Israel attack on Iran or the U.S. attacking Iran with other than the sanctions we have on that country.
After Afghanistan and the debacle that was, it would be hoped our government could resist the siren call for more wars or military interventions. Yet the same neocon voices that got us into Iraq and Afghanistan or already advocating for more of the same.
Biden could have easily ended all this pressure from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett if he had simply returned to the original Iran peace deal negotiated and signed by Biden and torn up by President Trump.
The Iranians had indicated they were ready to allow the U.S. to return to the original agreement and abide by its restrictions if the U.S. would do so and lift the economic sanctions. However, with the makeup of Biden’s Cabinet and the fact that hasn’t happened, we are probably on a course for another crippling war in the Middle East.
Will we ever learn or are we so addicted to war can not see diplomacy as a viable tool to settle disagreements?
— Jerry King, Longview