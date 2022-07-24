Letter: Address dysfunctional families

 Skip to main content
Address dysfunctional families

Last week, the News-Journal reprinted an editorial from the Dallas Morning News that was advocating spending more money on mental health to hopefully reduced the number of mass shooting that are occurring on an increasing frequency in the U.S.

I don’t disagree with that. But maybe that is putting the cart before the horse. I am not a psychiatrist and don’t have any hard facts, but my personal feeling is that many of these bizarre killings are caused by people who were raised in dysfunctional families where there is no love or discipline.

Perhaps some parents don’t know good parenting because that is the way they were also raised. So instead of paying people not to work or for not having a man living in the house, maybe we should pay parents to take classes on how to be a good parents provided both attend. Might just reduce the divorce rate also. Just a thought.

— Fletcher Wright, Longview

