Letter: Afraid of the truth?

Afraid of the truth?
The Democratic Party continues to make Congressman Jim Jordan, the representative from Ohio’s 4th district, a household name.
Each time the Democrats try to put something over on Americans, Jordan has a way of making them look foolish. He did that with Robert Mueller and the Trump/ Russian collusion hoax. He accomplished the same thing when questioning Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman over the “Quid Pro Quo” hoax.
Then most recently, with his opening statement concerning a Justice Department memo directing the FBI to investigate school board debates, he demonstrated clearly that Attorney General Merrick Garland is nothing more than a political hack. It’s little wonder that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi vetoed his presence on the special House committee investigation of the Jan. 6 riot.
What is she afraid of? Could it be the complete truth? For the record, I am not condoning what happened on Jan. 6, and those that committed criminal acts should pay the price for them. Just as those that spent the prior summer rioting, burning, looting and killing should — the very ones the vice president said should continue to do so even after the election.
Is anyone investigating that? Nope.
— Gerald Green, Longview