Letter: Agents of indoctrination

Agents of indoctrination
In the March 17 News-Journal’s Opinion page, “Other voices” was a reprint from the liberal-leaning San Antonio Express-News. This piece labeled Gov. Abbott’s directive to ban sex-change surgeries and hormone therapy for children/youth as “morally wrong, inhumane and harming lives.” There is much in our society that fits that description, but common sense tells me that performing surgery to “change” a child’s sex or giving a child hormones of the opposite sex is harmful and irreversible.
Irreversible! Not to be taken lightly. Understandably, many of these individuals later regret it and are ultimately miserable, with some, sadly, committing suicide. It appears that our society has jumped onto the bandwagon of political correctness without considering the cost or knowing the long-term effects.
Children are vulnerable and need to be protected; families also need protection and nurture — the marriage relationship, as well as parent-child relationships. These are marvelous, vital relationships, but fragile.
Let’s leave our kids alone — love, support, guide them and assist them in becoming their best selves. Unfortunately, some schools and other entities have become agents of indoctrination and repression. Of course, Joe Biden, radical Xavier Becerra, and the misnamed ACLU oppose Abbott and what he stands for — I expect nothing else from them.
— Mary K. Barham, Longview