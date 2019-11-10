Letter: Agreed with it to a point

Agreed with it to a point
I was enjoying the column by Gayle Raif — until she decided to throw in a sentence about our president (Saturday Forum, Nov. 2). I don’t see how she thought it was OK to throw in that “young people are turning from church and Christianity because they see or read of pastors and others in Christian work who are accused, rightly, of sexual abuse. They see people who staunchly support our president even though his actions and philosophy are strongly anti-Christian.”
I don’t see our president as anti-Christian and she offers nothing to support her statement.
Only God knows the hearts of others and I’m not about to insult our sitting president with such remarks.
This statement added nothing to her article and makes me wonder how this is “the best way to show God to others”?
— Melanie Donaldson, Gilmer