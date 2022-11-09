Letter: Alaska's voting system

Alaska’s voting system
Katherine Gehl’s column in the Nov. 8 News-Journal makes the claim that the Alaska voting system can save our divided nation. How Alaska runs its elections is their own business. But It was not designed to save our divided nation. It was designed to save Lisa Murkowski’s Senate seat.
Lisa Murkowski was appointed to fill a vacant Senate seat by her father, who was a most popular governor of Alaska. The Murkowski name is still a political force in the state on both sides of the aisle. Six years ago, Lisa Murkowski lost the Republican primary for the seat she still holds. She decided to run anyway as a third choice in that election and won. This victory happened because Democratic voters knew the Democrat in the race had no chance of winning and threw their support to Murkowski.
The new Alaska system matches the top four receiving votes in the primary into the general election. But it’s a ranked system, and after that, there’s no runoffs. Voters rank each candidate in order of preference. If no one gets 50-plus percent, the candidate with the least votes is eliminated, and the voters’ second choice gets their vote instead.
— Gerald Green, Longview