Letter: All about character

All about character
Gayle Raif, you are friends with people “red and yellow, black and white” according to the content of their character (Forum column, June 20). We all have friends like that. That is what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. taught us, remember?
Just like all police suffer injustice because of a few bad policemen, all blacks suffer injustice because of a few bad blacks. It’s not right, and we all know it.
How many friends do you claim to have who are looters? How many have criminal histories? How many race-baiting black friends do you have? I’m betting none.
It’s about character, Gayle. These latest incidents are not about race, and you only make matters worse to say that it is. Clearly, no one cared when black looters killed a black retired police officer in NYC!
— Robert Bauman, Longview