Letter: All set for the apocalypse

Empty shelves wait for restocking last week as concerns grow around COVID-19 in New York. Legions of nervous hoarders are stocking up on canned goods, frozen dinners, toilet paper, and cleaning products.

OK, I get it. People are scared. Pandemic of a virus that little is known about, stock markets swinging 1,000 points up or down daily, major election cycle coming up in a few months with a nation deeply divided.

But a run on toilet paper? Was low at the house and went shopping to get some. None to be found. Went twice more and finally scored some; somehow that made me feel good. Looked around and there was no rice, few dried beans and still haven’t found vitamin C except in gummy bear form.

Odd, I’m thinking then, I read about a TP delivery truck catching fire in Australia. That’s right: a news story on my news feed about a TP delivery truck in Australia burning. Why would I care about that? One too many TP searches from my computer?

And poor little Fluffy, my cat. There was a run on Tidy Cat cat litter, too. Ever change branding on a cats cat litter? Not a wise thing to do.

Finally scored some Tidy Cat and got my TP so bring on the apocalypse. And don’t laugh if you see me popping a gummy bear. It’s my vitamin C.

—Amos Snow III, Longview

