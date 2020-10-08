Letter: Alzheimer's legislation

Alzheimer’s legislation
Alzheimer’s and all dementia are often emotionally and financially devastating. As the number of people living with dementia rises, so too will their interactions with health care, social services and criminal justice services professionals. Unfortunately, those professionals receive little or no training in the unique needs of individuals living with dementia.
The Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act would require the Department of Justice (HR 6813) to develop training materials to assist law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, medical personnel, victims’ services personnel and others who encounter and support individuals living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Dementia-specific training materials for these professionals will improve the quality of their interactions with individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, and will also help protect them from elder abuse.
I have served the past year in the National Early Stage Advisory Group helping to advocate for those with Alzheimer’s. It’s imperative that legislation be passed to protect those living with this disease.
Please join me in thanking Congressman Louis Gohmert for him voting for HR 6813 to help protect the more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias by supporting this important bipartisan legislation.
— Betty Kirkindoll, Longview