Letter: America forced to beg for oil

America forced to beg for oil
The headline from the news tells the story, “White House calls on OPEC to boost oil production as gasoline prices rise” (CNBC, Aug. 11).
Just a few months ago, the U.S. was at or near energy independence, and now, thanks to the efforts of Joe Biden and his administration, we are begging OPEC to provide more oil.
Every oil sheik or third-world oil-exporting dictator now sees America as a weakling country that has to beg for energy, and they are all filling their coffers with American dollars. They thank their lucky stars for the “election” of every weak paper ballot Democrat, and they welcome the Democrats’ message of U.S. patheticism that replaces the Trump message of American exceptionalism.
The only good news is for Hunter Biden, who can once more hire himself out to foreign oil businesses for big bucks to go with his lucrative art business.
— Al McBride, Longview