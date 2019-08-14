Letter: America under siege

We are under siege in America. Things we once considered important are being attacked: the Constitution, the flag, the national anthem, the judicial system, even law enforcement officers.
The worst demeaning of the flag was done as the U.S. women’s soccer team was celebrating victory when the team leader actually dropped and stomped on the US flag. If you have forgotten what it means to be at a sports event that demonstrates the way to show real patriotism tune in to a NASCAR race and watch the fans and the competitors. No hats, but hands are on their hearts showing we love America by our actions. A column by Jim Ross Lightfoot (Forum, July 20) says this so well!
Look at the siege going on in the House of Representatives. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a representative for 34 years, is being challenged by new, inexperienced representatives. Congress has failed to provide funding for the care of the people apprehended at the border but they want to gripe and complain at the way it is being handled. Loyal Americans need to join together and fight for our country. Don’t let anyone destroy our country.
In the play “Born Yesterday” at the Texas Shakespeare Festival, a note was printed from Lincoln’s first inaugural speech when he urged us to fight for the core ideas of democracy — that a government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from the earth. God bless America, help us fight to stay strong.
June Strohsahl, Longview