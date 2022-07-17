Letter: Amphitheater not right decision

Amphitheater not right decision
I question the wisdom of our city or county investing taxpayers’ money in an outdoor amphitheater anywhere in Texas.
I have lived other places in Texas that had those facilities, and they were under-utilized. It gets hot in Texas.
If we want another facility besides Belcher to encourage economic development in South Longview, I would favor helping an investor in a water park that could be used every day in the hot weather rather than occasional outdoor events or concerts.
— Fletcher Wright, Longview