Letter: Amphitheater not right decision

Amphitheater not right decision

I question the wisdom of our city or county investing taxpayers’ money in an outdoor amphitheater anywhere in Texas.

I have lived other places in Texas that had those facilities, and they were under-utilized. It gets hot in Texas.

If we want another facility besides Belcher to encourage economic development in South Longview, I would favor helping an investor in a water park that could be used every day in the hot weather rather than occasional outdoor events or concerts.

— Fletcher Wright, Longview

