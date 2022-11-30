Letter: An airliner about to crash

An airliner about to crash
Always enjoyed Jeff McAlister’s columns, and the latest (Forum page, Nov. 25) is no exception — truthful, philosophical but not too ethereal.
Problem is the sexual revolution that has resulted in gay so-called marriage started almost 100 years ago. In 1930, the Anglican Lambeth Conference for the first time in all of Christendom allowed for the use of artificial contraception. You can have sex without babies?
In fact, contraception is the ultimate oxymoron. Birth control actually means no birth and no control. Vice wrapped by a condom of pseudo virtue …. ”responsible parenting.”
It is like the U.S. is now an airliner with 340 million passengers that started a nose dive from 30,000 feet in 1930. The result? Legalization of contraception in 1963.
Nineteen seventy-three’s Roe v Wade … murder your baby if contraception fails.
Our airliner has reached terminal velocity, and the only thing that can stop it is impact with the ground.
What George Bernard Shaw wrote to taunt the British leaders before WWII applies to us if you substitute “America”: “Do you think the laws of God will be suspended in favor of America because you were born in it?”
Now just a matter of where we impact. Demography? China? Iran? North Korea? The potential destinations are almost endless.
— Kevin McQuaid, Sedona, Arizona