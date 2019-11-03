Letter: An opportunity to listen, engage and learn

Listen, engage and learn
The city of Longview Partners in Prevention created the Race Relations Committee in 1995. In 2012, a strategic plan was created and thus emerged a new name, “Unity and Diversity Committee,” and a new mission statement. The mission statement reads: “Unity and Diversity Committee seeks to overcome barriers to the full inclusion of all community members by: Protecting Human Rights, Challenging Discrimination and Celebrating Diversity.” Monthly meetings are at noon the first Monday of each month at the Longview Public Library. The public is encouraged to participate in dialogue or by simply listening.
On Monday, the committee is having its Longview Listens event at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. This event provides all community members a safe environment that includes, informs, and celebrates all individuals through community dialogue.
The event is the first part of a series on values, perceptions and stereotypes hosted by professional race relations consultant Terrence Reese. Each session will be interactive and allow individuals to leave with a personal race relations game plan. Mr. Reese has 17 years of experience in training and developing within the corporate world.
This is an excellent opportunity for the public, volunteer groups, advocates, business leaders, education professionals, elected officials and you to listen, engage and learn with people outside of your typical social circle. It’s free. There are no prerequisites for participating, no hidden agendas and no pressure to join any organization or group.
— Geff Grimes, Judson