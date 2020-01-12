Letter: An opportunity to think

An opportunity to think

I want to express thanks for your newspaper. I read the printed editorial page — both the “professional” opinions and the local ones — and they certainly run the gamut. However, I appreciate your honesty and giving an opportunity for readers to think and examine their views.

I especially appreciate and applaud your courage in printing a daily Bible verse and there, also, having a wide range and panorama of the God revealed therein and His power, plan, wisdom, etc.

Anyway, I wanted you to know you are appreciated, and your getting the paper to houses each day as staffing carriers is no small feat, I am sure!

— Donna Edinger, Kilgore

Today's Bible verse

“He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God. Many will see and fear the Lord and put their trust in him.”

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Upcoming Events

Featured Businesses

Find a local business