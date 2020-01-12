Letter: An opportunity to think

An opportunity to think
I want to express thanks for your newspaper. I read the printed editorial page — both the “professional” opinions and the local ones — and they certainly run the gamut. However, I appreciate your honesty and giving an opportunity for readers to think and examine their views.
I especially appreciate and applaud your courage in printing a daily Bible verse and there, also, having a wide range and panorama of the God revealed therein and His power, plan, wisdom, etc.
Anyway, I wanted you to know you are appreciated, and your getting the paper to houses each day as staffing carriers is no small feat, I am sure!
— Donna Edinger, Kilgore