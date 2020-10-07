Letter: Anarchy?

Anarchy?
One of the things, actually a freedom, I have always appreciated about the United States is its peaceful transfer power from one federal administration to the succeeding one. Along with that is the right to vote and an option.
This is certainly not true in some countries, in which elections are sham since there is only one name on the ballot. When we vote this fall, we have a very clear option. These choices are set out in the party platforms. What is most important to me and many of my friends is not the party name, nor the candidates’ names, not even whether I like the personalities, but what they stand for. I will vote my conscience, my deeply held values, what I believe is best for our country.
In Kathy Somer’s letter of Sept. 27, she ended her letter with the words, “Four more years, and you will be witnessing a coup d’tat right here in the USA. Guaranteed.” Really? What are you advocating, Ms. Somer? Sounds like anarchy to me.
— Mary K. Barham, Longview