Letter: And so it goes

And so it goes
More from the embattled West Bank of Palestine. Israel invaded the Jenin refugee camp with American Apache gunships, drones and 1,000 troops.
Twelve Palestinians were killed, including five children, 120 wounded (many seriously), 109 homes were totally or partially destroyed, streets and infrastructure were destroyed, water and utilities were cut off or disrupted, etc.
The U.S. as usual refused to even condemn the Israeli actions. Netanyahu promised more of the same.
In further news that we are supposed to not concern ourselves with, I suppose, the Biden administration is sending cluster bombs to Ukraine. These weapons are outlawed or banned by over 100 nations as they cause civilian casualties long after hostilities have ceased.
Hundreds of bomblets are released from a larger bomb and a percentage fail to explode. Later, people will be killed or maimed by the bombs which did not explode. It seems to be about destroying Ukraine to weaken Russia, which was the stated goal by some official. Urge peace talks and negotiations. And so it goes.
— Jerry King, Kilgore