Letter: Angel Tree success

Angel Tree success
Merry Christmas and Happy New Years to everyone! It is hard to believe that another year has already arrived!
The 31st Havertys-Newgate Angel Tree was a huge success! Each year we are so grateful and thankful for the hundreds of volunteers that make Christmas happen for these children. And this year we served 486 children!
Once again, this success is due to the many, many volunteers that do all the work. For the first time, we had all of the angels online to be adopted. This was an amazing task and one that went very well.
All of the angels were adopted, and for that we are grateful. Donors helped provide Christmas for many of these angels. All of the red bags filled with Santa’s items were dropped off at the Havertys warehouse, where they were sorted and assigned to be delivered.
This is such an amazing task every year. We could not do it without the hundreds of donors, shoppers and delivery people. Our Christmas always takes on a deeper and more meaningful purpose when we hear of the lives that each and everyone of you have touched.
Thank you Thank you, thank you! Happy New Year ... blessings to you all.
— Jerry Gardner, Nan Gardner and Amanda Roberts, Newgate Mission in Longview