Letter: Angel Tree success

Angel Tree success
On behalf of everyone that gave of their time, energy, love and support of the Havertys/Newgate Angel Tree, we want to say thank you. You have made a big difference in the lives of these young people.
This is the 32nd year for the Harvertys/Newgate Angel Tree, and we served 449 children. This is all due to the wonderful support that we had from all of you! Every donation was greatly appreciated and helped to see that the children received toys and clothes that made their Christmas morning so exciting!
To all the volunteers that interviewed, shopped, sorted and delivered ... thank you. We could not have done it without you. Each year, we are blessed by the generosity and kindness of the people we work with. The families are all so very appreciative of what we do for them. It is truly a heart warming time for us. Together we did it!
Blessings for a wonderful new year, and thank you for making Christmas this year filled with caring and love.
— Jerry Gardner, Nan Gardner, Amanda Roberts and Ronnie Scott