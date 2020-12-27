Letter: Angel Tree thanks

Angel Tree thanks
All of the head elves join me in saying thank you to everyone that helped with the Havertys/Newgate Angel Tree this year! That includes the many volunteers that interviewed the families and then spend hours entering the information into the computer system which was then available on the virtual website.
A big thank you goes to the shoppers, donors, those that adopted angels and last but not least, the people that worked in the warehouse organizing the bags for delivery. The many, many volunteers and organizations make all of this possible!
This was our 30th year for the Angel Tree, and we had many changes due to the pandemic. With all of the uncertainties and the greater need for assistance, we were prayful that all the families would be helped. Prayers were answered and blessings truly flowed this year! The dedication, love and generosity of everyone allowed us to provide Christmas to 344 children! The virtual website was a hit!
2020 has been a year of so many changes, trials and sadness. We are ending this year with a grateful heart and counting our many blessings.
Again, thank you to all who blessed the children this Christmas. You are the ones that touched their lives!
— Jerry Gardner, Longview