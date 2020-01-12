Letter: Another day, another increase

Another day, another increase
Doing my morning routine on Friday and see the front page story about yet another rate increase here in Longview. This time it’s for recycling (news story, Friday). This is after the rate increase for those wonderful CNG garbage and recycling trucks that use twice the fuel at a 20% reduction in cost per gallon: somehow methinks the math doesn’t really work out on that.
Longview and Texas in particular has been a low cost of living area for decades. Last time we saw obscene cost of living increases because of taxes and fees was under Ann Richards. I thought we had learned our lesson after suffering through her time as governor. Apparently not.
With the influx of a million-plus new Texas residents (they aren’t true Texans) from failed high tax, high cost states, we need cooler heads to prevail and stop trying to drive up our cost of living through never ending and never rescinded increases. It’s getting very tiresome.
It’s easy to see the trends around the country: Make it difficult or prohibitively costly for the people to live and they will eventually leave. Take heed.
— Amos Snow III, Longview