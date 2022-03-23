Letter: Another Protestant denomination

Another Protestant denomination
I read where the Methodist church is splitting and forming yet another Protestant denomination. A quick google search showed over 200 Protestant denominations in the USA alone. Is it no wonder, that “Nones” (no religious affiliation) are on the rise. Even if Nones were interested in Christianity, which denomination should they pursue?
I think we can confidently say all denominations can’t be true. So, that begs the question: Which denomination got it right and has the truth?
Jesus Christ founded a church, not 200+ different denominations. So, which church did Christ found?
I did a historical search, and it shows Christ founding the Catholic Church. It appears that the Catholic Church is the only Christian church that has been around for nearly 2,000 years. I researched Protestantism and found that it arose about 500 years ago.
It’s pretty clear that Jesus did not found any of the Protestant denominations. I have not doubt that there are many wonderful and holy people in the Catholic Church and in these Protestant denominations. But it got me to thinking, if you believe in Jesus Christ as the savior, why would you not believe in the church he founded?
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview